James A. Beck, 89, passed away March 15, 2020. Funeral services scheduled for Friday for Mr. Beck are now being held privately due to the ongoing health situation. There will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020