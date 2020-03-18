Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Beck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Beck Obituary
James A. Beck, 89, passed away March 15, 2020. Funeral services scheduled for Friday for Mr. Beck are now being held privately due to the ongoing health situation.  There will be no visitation or service.  A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc. James A. Beck, 89, passed away March 15, 2020. Funeral services scheduled for Friday for Mr. Beck are now being held privately due to the ongoing health situation.  There will be no visitation or service.  A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -