James A. Brennan Jr. Obituary
James A. Brennan Jr., 63, of Sinking Spring, passed away on April 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was the husband of Robin E. (Bitting) Brennan. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late James A. Brennan Sr. and Alma M. (Bonawitz) Brennan. James was employed as a Mechanical Tester for Cressona Aluminum for 26 years and Carpenter Technology for 13 years. Jim was a lifelong fan of Super Bowl Champions, The Kansas City Chiefs. He loved to travel with his wife Robin to Gettysburg, Virginia Beach, and OBX. Jazz festivals in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Berks County were annual destinations. He rarely missed a concert of his favorite artists including Earth, Wind, and Fire, Michael Franks, and Barry Manilow. He was a devoted dad to his 2 cats, Jack and Olive. In addition to his wife he is survived by his step-daughter: Danielle N. Miller, wife of Eric P. of Wyomissing and step-granddaughter: Sloane K. Miller. Also surviving is his stepmother, Mary Alice Brennan of Pine Grove, PA as well as his half siblings, Carl Cook, husband of Virginia of Pleasant Hills, MO, Judy Walsh, wife of Joe of Suffolk, VA, Raymond Cook of Gambrillis, MD, and David Cook, husband of Janie of Port Carbon, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Or One by One Cat Rescue, PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
