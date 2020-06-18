James A. Krause James A. Krause, 64, of Flying Hills, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 pm in his residence. He was the husband of Crystal A. (Weidner) Krause. Born in Stony Creek Mills, Mr. Krause was the son of the late Charles William Krause and Betty Jane (Yetto) Krause. He was a 1973 graduate of Mount Penn High School and was a laborer for Burkey Construction. Mr. Krause was a two time heart transplant recipient, a member of the Pennsylvania High School Basketball Hall of Fame, officer at Lower Alsace Beneficial Association for 40 years and an avid golfer achieving 9 hole in ones. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Shawn M. Krause, fiancé of Shannon McPeak of Philadelphia and his siblings Debra Ann Loudenslager, wife of Paul Allen Loudenslager of Mt. Holly, NC; Steven Lee Krause of Reading; Carol Ann Oberholtzer, wife of Josh Oberholtzer of Reading and was preceded in death by his brother Charles Samuel Krause, November 11, 1991. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 in memory of Mr. James A. Krause. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.