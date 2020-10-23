James A. Springer James A. Springer, 64, of Leesport passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Reading, PA, James is the son of Kenneth and the late Vivian Springer. James was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. An inspiration to all who knew him, Jim exuded positivity and was the first to lend a helping hand or exchange a kind word. After being diagnosed with cancer, Jim picked up running and enjoyed participating in 5-10K races (especially races that benefitted cancer aid or research). He loved training and running outdoors and could usually be found sporting a souvenir t-shirt from one of his many runs. An avid golfer, Jim also spent much of his life learning the game from his father and passing on his knowledge to his youngest daughter. A dedicated CPA, Jim faithfully served his clients and established great friendships throughout the years. Jim loved to spend time with his beloved wife, Cally; his daughters, Michelle and Jessica; and granddaughters, Avrie, Isla and Sophie. A true family man, Jim was a rock - steadfast and supportive to those closest to him. James is also survived by his father, Kenneth Springer; his brother, Kenneth Springer; sister, Susan Leffler; sister-in-law, Anne Marie Springer; brother in law, Gary Leffler; brother-in-law, Michael Sattler; sister-in-law, Kathleen Strickler; son-in-law, Kyle Hassler, and many nieces and nephews. Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of life service is being arranged; family and friends will be notified of the details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can me made the the American Cancer Society
.