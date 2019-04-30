James David Bailey, 50, of Bethlehem, formerly of

Blandon, passed away Friday, April 26th in St. Luke's

Hospital in Bethlehem.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Richard F. Bailey, of Maidencreek Township and the late Peggy L. (Kline) Bailey.

He was a 1987 graduate of Fleetwood High School.

For six years, James was employed by Sands Casino in Bethlehem as a dealer.

Previously, he was employed by the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City.

He was an avid Flyers fan.

Surviving along with his father is a brother, Michael R. Bailey, husband of Krystyne McAnaney, of Temple.

He was predeceased by a brother, David Bailey, who passed away in 1968.

A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple.

Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery,

Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suicide Prevention Task Force (SAM), 19 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



