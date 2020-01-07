|
James Beningo Jr., aged 79, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Garden of Grace Hospice in Coatesville, PA. He was born in Lackawanna, NY, a son of the late James and Angeline Beningo. James was the husband of Shirley Ann (Montgomery) Beningo to whom he was married for 55 years. He is also survived by his children, Christopher T. Beningo of Elverson, PA and Shirley Ann Beningo of Abington PA as well as grandchildren, Chelsea and Shelby Beningo. James had many pets and loved the company of his dogs. James was a graduate of Albright University and was a self-employed Accountant and Software Systems Designer. James proudly served in three branches of the military. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, United States Marines and United States Coast Guard. He was injured while serving with the Marines and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He retired from military service in the early 80s at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garden of Grace Hospice, 1625 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320 Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020