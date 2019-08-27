|
James P. Borst, 71, of Ruscombmanor Township passed away on Friday, August
23, 2019 in his residence.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late James J. and Catharine E. (Ryan) Borst.
He was employed for many years as a self-employed truck driver.
He was predeceased by his brother, David.
Services will be held in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township) on
Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Friends and family may view on Saturday, from 11:00a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale will be private.
Contributions may be made to Tabby's Place, 1100
US-202, Ringoes, NJ, 08551.
To send a condolence online, please visit:
www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019