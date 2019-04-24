James L. Bortz, 58, passed away on April 22, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Twp. residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Ronald S. and Janet L. (Borst) Bortz, Reading.

He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1978.

Most recently, Jim was a machinist with Brentwood

Industries.

Jim loved Harleys, playing softball, golfing, sports,

especially the Minnesota Vikings, cards, the outdoors, and was a creative, skillful craftsman.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two children, Ryan M. Bortz, Minneapolis, Minn., and Jena L. Bortz,

fiancee of Matt Martella, Lititz. There are four siblings: Susan E., wife of Michael Daniels, Reading; Rev. Thomas P. Bortz, Sinking Spring; Edward A., husband of Elizabeth Bortz, Sinking Spring; and Eileen M. Bortz, partner of Rick Sfingas, Reading; and several nieces and nephews. His

former wife and mother of his children, Diane Mcpeek, Sinking Spring, also survives him.

Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private at the

convenience of the family. Friends may call Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Kuhn Funeral & Crematory, Temple. Please dress casually as Jim's wishes would be for a less

formal gathering.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellspan-Philhaven, a facility of behavioral and mental health treatment, 283 Butler Road, Mt. Gretna, PA 17064. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



