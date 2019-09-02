|
James H. Bricker, 55, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away at home the
morning of Saturday, August 24.
Jimmy, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Reading on April 15, 1964, to parents Judith A. Reisinger and
Ronald L. Bricker, both predeceased.
He is survived by his sister, Jodie, wife of Mark Weyandt; daughters, Alexa and Molly; niece, Veronica, wife of
Gregory Martin; and nephews, Nathaniel and Jeremy Weyandt. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Lynda and Dennis Bachman; as well as many loving cousins.
Family was one of the most important aspects of Jim's life and he always looked forward to family vacations at Long Beach Island, a place he visited since he was young.
Jim was also a passionate sports fan but never rooted for the home team. One of his favorite pastimes was cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox, who he was fortunate enough to see win four World Series. He also loved rooting for the Michigan Wolverines and Seattle Seahawks.
He was a graduate of Reading High, class of 1982, where he enjoyed playing football. He passed on his love of sports to his daughters, whom he always volunteered to coach in their respective sports. Through the years, Coach Bricker helped dozens of other kids realize their full potential whether in flag football, basketball or softball.
Always competitive, in his spare time Jim loved placing bets and playing card games with his lifelong group of friends who he cherished--and loved to beat. Most recently, Jim reconnected with his creative side and was able to
produce a number of paintings that he was extremely proud to show off to family and friends.
Friends and family are encouraged to gather for a
celebration of life, beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd., in Reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Semicolon, at projectsemicolon.com.
The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the
arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.sandersfuneral.com.