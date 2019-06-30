James J. Bucantis, 65, passed away June 15, 2019, in his Flying Hills residence.

Born in Newark, N.J., he lived there before moving to Lake Tranquility in 1957. He was the son of the late Joseph A. and Helen (Benedict) Bucantis.

Jim was a graduate of Pope John XXIII High School, Sparta, N.J., and William Paterson College, Paterson, N.J. He was employed by Santander Bank for over 35 years. Jim loved to cook and took a variety of cooking courses.

He is survived by his three siblings: Joseph and his wife, JoMarie, of Tampa, Fla., Barbara Henry, of Staten Island, N.Y., and JoEllen Barrett and her husband, Michael, of

Cornelius, N.C., as well as his nephews: Michael Barrett and wife, Ashley, Shawn Barrett and wife, Jessica, and Travis Barrett; one great-niece, Laura Grace Barrett; and great-nephew, Cohen Barrett.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Route 517, Andover, N.J., immediately followed by

interment in the Good Shepherd Cemetery in Green

Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Foundation: st.jude.org.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



