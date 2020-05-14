(August 20, 1980 - April 23, 2020) James Christopher Elligson, 39 died in Martinsburg, WV of injuries related to his service April 23, 2020. James was the son of Joseph and Kathleen Elligson, and little brother to Melissa Elligson and Joseph Elligson II. Born in Baltimore, MD, James was an adventurous youngster with a love of science, nature, and trucks. He loved the Military and wanted to become a Marine since the age of 8. He went onto become a highly decorated United States Marine and proudly served The United States of America as a Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense Specialist. James was an OIF/OEF decorated Sergeant with a dedication of service and love for the United States Marine Corps. He received many medals and Commendations and worked tirelessly advocating for injured veterans with a passion in changing the system so veterans received the care they deserved. James graduated Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering. He co-authored stormwater publications. He loved the environment, his family, and friends, and had a core belief that he was put on this planet to help others. James had a wicked sense of humor and could be found playing jokes on his friends and family, making others laugh daily. His spirit and smile light up every room he entered. James is survived by many family and friends who helped him along his journey. Funeral services and burial at a date to be determined.



