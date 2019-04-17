Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cichowicz.

James G. Cichowicz, 71, passed away on March 20, 2019.

Graveside service will be held for the family, 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gethsemane Cemetery in Reading, Pa.

James was born in Reading, Pa., on

October 17, 1947, to the late Casimir and Helen (Grant) Cichowicz. A graduate of Reading Senior High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967, where he served as an aircraft mechanic until his retirement in 1987. His passion and experience with aircraft gained him employment at General Dynamics, Fort Worth, Texas, and later with Bell Helicopter, Arlington, Texas, where he retired as a flight

inspector in 2014.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister, MaryAnn Fry.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his son, Michael; and several nieces and nephews.



