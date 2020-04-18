|
|
CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF JAMES COPELAND JULY 28, 1928 – APRIL 13, 2020 James Copeland was born with a smile on July 28, 1928, to Bennie Copeland and Mattie Lou Melson-Copeland in Talbot County, Georgia. To this union, his parents had six sons and two daughters. James moved from Georgia to Reading, PA in 1949 with his first wife, Louise Terry-Copeland, and three of his children. He later married Joanne Spradley-Copeland, who predeceased him. James was the loving and dedicated father of 10 children, one adopted daughter, and four step children. He leaves to cherish his daughters Ruby Copeland-Batts of New Castle, DE; Cherisse R. Daniels of Mechanicsburg, PA; sons David Raush and Willie Raush of Reading, PA; four step children of Reading, PA; sister Mattie Ruth Terry of Atlanta, GA; brothers Zannie Copeland and Clyde Copeland of Warm Springs, GA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. James was employed by DANA PARISH DIVISION for 40 years. He was given the Symbol of Appreciation Award for Loyal Service at the time of his retirement on January 1, 1993. Services Tuesday April 21 at Feeney Funeral Home limited to family only. It will be web broadcast on our website at the address below at 12 Noon. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Full obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020