James "Buck" Patrick Davis, 85, of Reading, Pa., formerly of South Waverly, Pa., passed away with his daughter by his side at Maidencreek Place on May 31, 2019.

He was born on February 8, 1934, in Old Forge, Pa., the son of the later Walter and Grace (Quick) Davis.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, and a longtime employee of Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa.

Buck was an avid fisherman and loved to camp and travel to Canada to fish. When he wasn't fishing, he could be found bowling, playing darts or reading Westerns. Jim's greatest pleasure was his grandchildren. From rocking them as infants and chasing them as toddlers, camping,

sitting through soccer games and dance recitals, to the pride of their college graduations, they were his priority.

James was a former member of both the VFW and the American Legion.

He is predeceased in 2006 by Marjorie, his wife of 49 years; father, Walter Davis; mother, Grace Quick Davis Cooper; and siblings: Delores (Deedle) Walutis, Blanche (Rose) Claire, Kathleen (Snook) Campbell and Robert (Bob) Davis.

James is survived by his daughter, Diana McNamara, and son-in-law, Robert McNamara, of Wyomissing, Pa.;

grandson, Daniel McNamara, of Boston, Mass.; and

granddaughter, Jessica McNamara, of Wyomissing, Pa.; his beloved cat, Mattie; sister, Nina Lane; brother, Walter Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and

Cremation Services Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Reverend James Donahoo officiating. A private burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made in James' memory to Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, 57A Kutz Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. In the last few years Buck got much pleasure and

companionship from his senior dog, Sadie, and his cat, Mattie. Grey Muzzle Manor is a sanctuary for senior and hospice pets. These pets are part of animal assisted therapy in mental health treatment.

Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.



