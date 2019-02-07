James C. DeLong, a Korean War veteran who was awarded a purple heart , passed away the morning of Feb 5, 2019, in his home in Leesport. He was 87.

Mr. DeLong--Jim to those who knew him best--was born August 10, 1931, in Reading to the late Thomas R. DeLong and Clara S. (Beam) DeLong. He grew up in Reading and on a farm in nearby Joanna

before enlisting in the Army at 17. By August 1950, he was in Korea, serving in the 31st Infantry Regiment, 3rd

Battalion, K Company.

A few months later, DeLong was captured in the days

following the battle of the Chosin Reservoir. He spent the next 33 months as a prisoner of war. In a letter to his

parents from June 1952, he wrote he was "going to make up for lost time" when he got home.

He did just that.

After returning from war, DeLong held a number of jobs before meeting Audrey E. Kerper at a church picnic. Miss Kerper became Mrs. DeLong on May 7, 1955 when she

married DeLong; the two celebrated 63 years of marriage last year.

DeLong was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport, where he sang in the choir for many years. He also served on the Leesport Planning

Commission and was a committed member of his local

Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

After 35 years with Brush-Wellman, Shoemakersville, DeLong retired in 1990 as a production control supervisor. In retirement, DeLong grew close to some of his Army

buddies, joining the board of the Chosin Few and traveling to 48 states with his wife for annual POW reunions.

A devoted father and grandfather, DeLong was fond of spoiling his family with trips to Disney World and Knoebels.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Renee B. Kravatz, wife of Andrew, Leesport, Bruce R.

DeLong, husband of Peggie, Reading; his grandchildren: Alexander Kravatz, Jillian Kravatz, Ryleigh DeLong and McKenna DeLong; and his siblings, Robert T. DeLong,

husband of Shirley, Florida, and George DeLong,

Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. from Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport

Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



