James (Jim) Francis Dowling, 66, of Newmanstown, was called home Saturday March 21, 2020, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. Jim is now at rest with his wife, Theresa Jean (LeBeau) Dowling, who passed in 2016. Jim was born in Hicksville, New York, to the late Irene Margaret (Chamey) and James Hollis Dowling. Jim is survived by his brother, Michael Dennis Dowling, husband of Deanna (Fife) Dowling; and daughter, Terri Irene Dowling, fiancé of Christopher Daniel Moyer. Jim is survived by his grand-dogs, Benelli the Wonderdog and Thor the Destroyer; and his lovable kitty, Gracie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim graduated with a degree in Electronics from State University of New York in Farmingdale, class of 1973, and a degree in Education from Temple University in 2008. He worked at Reading Muhlenberg Vocational Technology School for 17 years, where he taught Electronics and Robotics Technology. Jim loved his role as an educator, continuing that passion after retirement by volunteering at Lasata Farm’s summer camp. Jim was an avid animal lover and active horticulturist. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to St. Francis Home of 144 Hillside Drive, Reading, PA 19607. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Dowling family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020