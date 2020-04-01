|
|
James E. Beltz, 97 of Hamburg died in the Reading Hospital on March 31, 2020. He was the husband of Eleanor L. (Burns) Beltz who survives him. Jim was born in Hamburg and was the son of the late James A. and Esther (Miller) Beltz. He was a 1940 graduate of Hamburg High School and a member of the First United Church of Christ. Jim was a veteran of WWII serving in the 108 th Army Corp of Engineers. He was a lift truck operator for ASH Pump of Hamburg retiring in 1984. James was a member of the Union Fire Company #1 and its beneficial, Hamburg Gun Club, VFW Post 216 of Hamburg and a former member of the Hamburg American Legion. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, James R. husband of Sarah A. Beltz, Hamburg, grandson Joel Bolton, York, 2 grandchildren, Lily and Gabriel. Additional survivors are a sister, Selena A. wife of Dr. Robert K. Moll and a brother Richard K. husband of Betty Beltz all of Hamburg. Services will be private with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020