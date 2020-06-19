James E. Richards
James E. Richards James E. Richards, 81, of Laureldale, passed away on June 18, 2020 in his residence Born in Laureldale, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Ruth A. (Schoonover) Richards. James shared a loving marriage of 60 years with his wife, Jane J. (Lizak) Richards. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Kathy M. Freund, of Cambridge, MD; his grandchildren Sarah J. Freund, Tiffany Guitas, Devin Gundrum; his step grandchildren, Travis Freund and Kyle Freund, his great-grandchildren, Lyriq Guitas, Layne Guitas, Vylin Guitas, and Levi Gundrum; Sibling, Joyce Sandberg, wife of John Sandberg; Nieces and nephews James is predeceased by his daughter Debbie L. Gundrum, and his brother Jerome “Jerry” Richards After graduating from Muhlenberg high school in 1957, James served his country with honor from 1957- 1961 in the U.S. Navy where he was an Electronics Instructor. Upon departing the U.S. Navy, he was employed by Philco Ford as an Instructor of Electronics, in Illinois. James returned to the Reading area and was employed by Met-Ed Power Company for 33 years as a Supervisor of Computer and Electronic Maintenance, then retiring. He loved the outdoors as he was an avid outdoors man. Loving to hunt, fish and trap, on his free time, he worked with the PA Game Commission. www.berkscremations.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
