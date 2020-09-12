James Monroe Eaman, IV, 79, of Sinking Spring passed away Thursday, September 10 at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. He was born in Spokane, Washington on September 16, 1940, son of the late Evelyn R. (Penna) and James M. Eaman, III, and grew up in Southern California. He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1959. He served as a Lance Corporal in the USMC Reserves and also attended Southwestern College. While at Southwestern, he was President of Inter-clubs Council and Student Body Vice President. James worked for Standard Oil Co. in California and Hawaii. James was the husband of Theresa M. (Hehn) Eaman, of Sinking Spring, for 53 years. The two met in Hawaii and moved to Reading, Theresa’s hometown, in 1970. While living in Reading, James worked for Carpenter Technology as a crane operator for over 31 years but found his real passion after his retirement, when he began working as part of the security team at Wilson High School in 2005. He loved interacting with the administrations, teachers and, especially, the students. He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading, President of the Lion’s Club of Whitfield, Hangar Coordinator for Mid Atlantic Air Museum for over 20 years and a founding member of Spirit of ’45. James volunteered with the Veterans Committee of Washington, DC and, most recently, volunteered at the Berks Military History Museum. He was an avid collector of WWII memorabilia. James is survived by three daughters, Theresa R. Eaman, fiancée of Robert Yanacsek, of Monroe, NC, Mary C., wife of Joshua Belleson, of Cherry Hill, NJ; Elizabeth A., wife of Paul Clark, of Wyomissing and sister, Suzi R., wife of Rick Tafoya, of Spring Valley, CA. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Michael and Christopher Ward. He was predeceased by his sister, Edythe N. Gardiner. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale, Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Military History Museum, 198 East Wyomissing Avenue Mohnton, PA 19540. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
