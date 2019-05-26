James Isidore Eaton Jr., born on May 30, 1937, and called to rest on May 18, 2019, at ManorCare Laureldale.

He was born to the late James Isidore

Eaton Sr. and Ella Brock. He attended the Davie County school system of Farmington, N.C. He was employed with Berks Heim Nursing Home

until his retirement. He resided with his life partner, Betty Smith.

He is survived by his children: Donna Eaton Smart,

Vivian Eaton, Reginald Eaton, Tracy Pettiford, James Ladd, Mary-Ella Gilyard, Mark Ladd, Andrew Eaton and Jeffrey Eaton; and a host of family and friends.

He is predeceased by his children, Phyllis Eaton and

Anthony Eaton.

Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., at Harris

Funeral Home with Reverend Stuart D. Eaton officiating. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at

Laureldale Cemetery.

Ministry of comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home.



