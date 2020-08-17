1/1
James Edmund Smith
1928 - 2020
James Edmund Smith James Edmund Smith, Sr., 91 of Birdsboro, PA, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation of Reading in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born September 9, 1928 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late George Leaf Smith and the late Elizabeth Josephine ( Lynch) Smith. He was the husband of Joan Virginia (Hoffmaster) Smith. He retired from Carpenter Technology in 1988. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. James was a lifetime member of the NRA and was an avid hunter. Surviving are sons, James E., Jr. husband of Marie Smith of Jennerstown, PA, Jay W. husband of Penny Smith of Rockport, MA and Jonathan L. husband of Anna Smith of Kenhorst, PA daughters, Joy E. wife of Michael Goldberg of Asheville, NC, Jeannette M. wife of Timothy Kirkpatrick of Sinking Spring, PA and Jennifer L. Patton of Newport, NC, sister, Mary widow of Daniel Metzker of Macungie, PA; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 5 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church located at 905 Chestnut Street (Union Twp) Douglassville, PA with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Church Cemetery, Union Twp., Berks Co., PA Douglassville, PA. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
AUG
20
Interment
Immaculate Conception R. C. Church Cemetery
