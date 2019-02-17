Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ertz.

James G. "Jerry" Ertz, 89, formerly of Whitfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in Carmel, Ind.

Born in Nanticoke, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Mary (Dougherty) Ertz. Jerry graduated from Reading High School in 1946, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan during World War II, and later served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve as a sergeant. Jerry retired in 1991 as manager of the Plant Engineering Department at Carpenter Technology in Reading.

Jerry was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years,

Mildred (Mickey) Jablonski; and his three brothers: Frank, Jack and Donald Ertz.

He is survived by four children: David, husband of Carol (Ryan), Yarmouth, Maine, Diane, wife of Charles Stiles, Wilmington, Ill., Doreen, wife of Allen Ruffner, Noblesville, Ind., and Douglas, husband of Debbie (Holland), Alamo, Calif.; as well as nine grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,

February 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring. Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

To honor Jerry's memory, donations may be sent in his name to St. Ignatius Loyola Memorial Fund, at the address above.

