James “Jim” Eugene Weibel James “Jim” Eugene Weibel, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary Louise (Cochran) Weibel. Born in Butler, PA on October 31, 1926, he was the son of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Hile) Weibel. Jim proudly served in the US Navy and Naval Reserves earning the ranks of Lieutenant Commander. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, and always looked forward to weekly family dinners. Jim was blessed with a dry wit and wonderful sense of humor, and was healthy and sharp-minded up until one week before he passed away; never needing reading glasses nor medication. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from Penn State University in industrial engineering he spent much of his career with Alcoa as a civil engineer. In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his sons, Gene (husband of Liz), Steve (husband of Libby), Dave (husband of Michelle) and a daughter, Kathleen (wife of Greg); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Jane and Janet. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Dan, John and Tom. Per the wishes of the family, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
