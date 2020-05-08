Ramona, I remember the early days so well, when the girls were babies and Mary spent a few months with you every year. As young wives of Border Patrol agents, we relied in each other for support. I remember a great party at your place, too, and how Jim and David seemed to jump at every chance to travel out in detail. Your time here in upstate NY touched us in so many ways and our connection has endured throughout the years even if we couldnt see you often. I am so glad to have known Jim. He was a very good man and I am so glad his life crisscrossed with mine. Sending you and the girls much love today.

Angela Swan

Friend