James F. Slovik James F. Slovik, 64, of Bern Township, passed away May 4, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Ramona D. Slovik. They celebrated 27 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Walter & Mary (Brzana) Slovik. Jim began his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) career as a Border Patrol agent in 1980 in El Centro, CA, became an undercover criminal investigator, worked as a supervisor for deportation and removal, and retired as Assistant Field Office Director for the Philadelphia ICE office in 2012. He was a graduate of Xaverian H.S., Brooklyn, NY and earned an associate’s degree in Forest Technician Surveying from Paul Smith’s College. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping. He enjoyed traveling and was very social and outgoing. He was a longtime member of Thendara Mountain Club and often visited his friends all over the country. He was also a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church, Whitfield. He is survived by his wife, Ramona, daughters, Sofia Y. Slovik and Giovanna T. Slovik, Bern Township - his brother, Walter Slovik, New Mexico, and his sister, Susan Slovik, New York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane M. Slovik in 2006. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Church will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.stignatiusreading.org and www.thendaramountainclub.com. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Slovik family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.