James F. Slovik
James F. Slovik James F. Slovik, 64, of Bern Township, passed away May 4, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Ramona D. Slovik. They celebrated 27 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Walter & Mary (Brzana) Slovik. Jim began his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) career as a Border Patrol agent in 1980 in El Centro, CA, became an undercover criminal investigator, worked as a supervisor for deportation and removal, and retired as Assistant Field Office Director for the Philadelphia ICE office in 2012. He was a graduate of Xaverian H.S., Brooklyn, NY and earned an associate’s degree in Forest Technician Surveying from Paul Smith’s College. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping. He enjoyed traveling and was very social and outgoing. He was a longtime member of Thendara Mountain Club and often visited his friends all over the country. He was also a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church, Whitfield. He is survived by his wife, Ramona, daughters, Sofia Y. Slovik and Giovanna T. Slovik, Bern Township - his brother, Walter Slovik, New Mexico, and his sister, Susan Slovik, New York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane M. Slovik in 2006. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Church will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.stignatiusreading.org and www.thendaramountainclub.com. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Slovik family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Ignatius Church
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Jim over 20 years ago when we both worked in the Philadelphia District. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing.
Lisa Hoechst
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Ramona, I remember the early days so well, when the girls were babies and Mary spent a few months with you every year. As young wives of Border Patrol agents, we relied in each other for support. I remember a great party at your place, too, and how Jim and David seemed to jump at every chance to travel out in detail. Your time here in upstate NY touched us in so many ways and our connection has endured throughout the years even if we couldnt see you often. I am so glad to have known Jim. He was a very good man and I am so glad his life crisscrossed with mine. Sending you and the girls much love today.
Angela Swan
Friend
May 9, 2020
