James Folweiler
James A. “Big Jim” Folweiler, 76, of Holiday Village, Schuylkill Haven, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Facini) Folweiler. They were married July 24, 1965 and celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary (O’Neill) Folweiler. He graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1963. He attended the Bridge Church, Hamburg and CCOP (Community Church of Prayer). Big Jim worked as a truck driver for Lehigh Valley Dairy for 33 years, retiring in 2012. After retirement, he enjoyed working part time for Red, White, and Blue Auto Sales, Ashland. Jim was a member of Teamsters Local 429, Schuylkill Co. Fire Police Ass’n, Rainbow Hose Co., Landingville Community Fire Co., Mary D Fire Company, and Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens. He was a fervent prayer warrior, loved camping at Christmas Pines Campground, Auburn for the past 46 years where he was considered the mayor of the campground. His family was his life and he loved his great-grandchildren and called them his “Pumpkins.” Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Jeanine M. (Folweiler) Singley, wife of Dean E., Auburn, and Stephanie A. (Folweiler) Speck, wife of Raymond N., Mary D; two grandchildren: Justine (Singley-Beltz) Reitenauer, wife of Matt, Statesville, NC, and Derek Singley husband of Holly (Landeck), Cressona; and his five great-grandchildren “Pumpkins:” Carter & Conner Singley, Weston, Evelynn, and Cheyenne Reitenauer. He is also survived by his twin sister: Patricia “Patsy” (Folweiler) McMullen, Kaska, and his other sister: Kathryn (Folweiler) Peifley, Auburn; and nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by a daughter: Kimberly “Kimmy” Folweiler; a sister: LaVerne (Folweiler) Lucas; and two brothers: Francis and Thomas Folweiler. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm from The Bridge Church, 3561 Old Route 22, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 pm in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Bridge Church, for the VisionQuest fund, at the above address. The Folweiler family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care that was shown to Jim. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was such a great man, we had the pleasure of meeting at Christmas Pines when my parents were there (Lar & Mar Mack) prayers to the family
Patti & Dale Rinda
Friend
November 30, 2020
Was always nice to see him at the camp grounds. It didnt matter of he knew you or not he always smiled and said hello. Prayers to his family in this rough time.
Wayne wolfe
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
I will always remember Jim he was a great friend and a greater person
Dave Young
Friend
