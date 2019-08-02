James Michael Fuhrman, 52, of

Royersford, husband of Beth Ann (Allwein) Fuhrman, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University

Hospital.

Born in Oak Lawn, Ill., he was the son of Phyllis Ethel (Lambert) Zimmerman and the late Michael Francis Fuhrman.

James was always a kind and selfless man who will be fondly remembered for his hard work and sense of humor. He loved spending time outdoors with his family.

Surviving along with his wife and mother is daughter, Lauren Fuhrman; son, Drew Fuhrman; brother, Steve P. Fuhrman; sisters, Carol M. Hoch and Karen A. Fuhrman; stepfather, Donald Zimmerman; stepmother, Sandy Fuhrman; along with stepbrothers, stepsisters,

brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation

Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468.

Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, August 6 from 10:00-10:45 a.m., both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to the by

visiting .

