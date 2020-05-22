James Garrigan Sr.
James M. Garrigan Sr. of Holland, PA passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He was 80. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Edward and Sadie (Sweitzer) Garrigan. James was married to Barbara (Yeager) Garrigan (deceased) for 56 years. He is survived by son James M. Garrigan, Jr. and daughter-in-law Martha, Feasterville, PA; son Sean C. Garrigan, Jenkintown, PA; and two grandchildren: Erin Garrigan and Molly Garrigan. He will be remembered well by extended family and dear friends. James specialized in the design and production of radio telemetry guidance systems primarily for the U.S. Defense Industry and for NASA, including working on the Apollo, Atlas, and Space Shuttle programs. He worked for United Aircraft, later Aydin Vector in Newtown, PA, for 33 years prior to retiring. He was a graduate of Reading High School and attended the Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, Reading, PA, where he studied electrical engineering. He served in active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966 in the role of electronics technician for naval aircraft. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Donations in James’ name can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.Fluehr.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
