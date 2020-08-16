1/1
James Gibble
James Douglas Gibble, 41, passed away August 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents Joseph and Helen Jabornik, and Richard and Charlotte Gibble. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Douglas R. Gibble and Joanne Jabornik Gibble of Sinking Spring, PA. James was a warm and kind person, who laughed easily. No matter the situation, he was full of witty banter, and always had a funny joke or story to tell. He was fun-loving, incredibly compassionate towards animals, and felt a strong kinship with older people. James is survived by his parents, and two sisters: Sarah Gibble-Laska of Brooklyn, NY, and Corinne Gibble of Santa Cruz, CA, his uncle and aunt: Frank and Susan Jabornik of Kempton, PA, and cousin: Heather (Jabornik) Elkins of Los Angeles, CA. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 20th at 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611. Masks and social distancing measures are required. A Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 21st at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N Krocks Rd, Allentown, PA 18106. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 1801 North 11th St., Reading PA 19604, or The Family Guidance Center, 1235 Penn Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
AUG
20
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
AUG
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Dear Doug and Joanne are thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of bereavement. Although we have not experienced burial of a son we did go through this with our grandson a terrible experience none the less. Prayers and the lord will see you through this time.
Michael and Mary Morris
Friend
