1/3
James Gilbert
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, July 21, James H. Gilbert Jr., 71, loving husband, father and pop-pop, passed away at his home in Oley. Jim was born on February 21, 1949 in Reading, PA to the late James and Anna (Shoustal) Gilbert. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam and received his Electrical Engineering degree from Penn-State. On July 6, 1968, he married Cynthia Yoder. Jim spent most of his career at Carpenter Technology, last serving in the role of Maintenance Supervisor, before spending the last years of his career as a Mechatronics Instructor at RACC. He also owned his own company, Gilbert’s Electronics, principally repairing model airplane radios. Jim had a passion for planes, trains and automobiles. He loved flying both his ultralight and model planes. He also loved trains, both full size and HO scale. Jim was a renowned mechanic, with a penchant for GM 2 seaters. He was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Fiero Owners Association and the Kutztown Aerodrome RC Squadron. Known for his quick wit and his infectious smile, Jim seldom met a stranger. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim, his mother, Ann and brother, Ron. He is survived by his wife Cyndi, daughters Jennifer (Matt) Goss of Staunton, VA and Jamie (Billy) Kulp of Reading, PA, three grandchildren, Kendall, Ashleigh and Cameron. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Blue Water Navy Association (https://www.bwnvva.org/store/p45/Donations.html) Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved