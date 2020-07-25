On Tuesday, July 21, James H. Gilbert Jr., 71, loving husband, father and pop-pop, passed away at his home in Oley. Jim was born on February 21, 1949 in Reading, PA to the late James and Anna (Shoustal) Gilbert. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam and received his Electrical Engineering degree from Penn-State. On July 6, 1968, he married Cynthia Yoder. Jim spent most of his career at Carpenter Technology, last serving in the role of Maintenance Supervisor, before spending the last years of his career as a Mechatronics Instructor at RACC. He also owned his own company, Gilbert’s Electronics, principally repairing model airplane radios. Jim had a passion for planes, trains and automobiles. He loved flying both his ultralight and model planes. He also loved trains, both full size and HO scale. Jim was a renowned mechanic, with a penchant for GM 2 seaters. He was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Fiero Owners Association and the Kutztown Aerodrome RC Squadron. Known for his quick wit and his infectious smile, Jim seldom met a stranger. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim, his mother, Ann and brother, Ron. He is survived by his wife Cyndi, daughters Jennifer (Matt) Goss of Staunton, VA and Jamie (Billy) Kulp of Reading, PA, three grandchildren, Kendall, Ashleigh and Cameron. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Blue Water Navy Association (https://www.bwnvva.org/store/p45/Donations.html
) Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.