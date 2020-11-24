1/3
James H. Keefer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Keefer James H. Keefer, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. Born in Reading, to the late Florence Campbell and stepfather, Samuel Campbell. He was preceded in death by his wives, Alice Keefer and Dorothy M. Whitehurst. James worked as a truck driver for various companies last working for Conestoga Wood. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. James is survived by his wife, Doreen Keefer; his six children, Debra Strunk, wife of Martin Strunk, Gary Keefer, husband of Lori Keefer, Jamie McKnight, wife of Morris McKnight, Kim Baver, fiancé of Robert Mest, Denise Fasig, wife of Jeffrey Fasig, and Ann Burkert, wife of Kevin Burkert; Eleven Grandchildren; and many Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date due to Covid. To send a condolence, please visit James’s Memorial Page at www.CremationPA.com. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved