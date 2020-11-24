James H. Keefer James H. Keefer, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. Born in Reading, to the late Florence Campbell and stepfather, Samuel Campbell. He was preceded in death by his wives, Alice Keefer and Dorothy M. Whitehurst. James worked as a truck driver for various companies last working for Conestoga Wood. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. James is survived by his wife, Doreen Keefer; his six children, Debra Strunk, wife of Martin Strunk, Gary Keefer, husband of Lori Keefer, Jamie McKnight, wife of Morris McKnight, Kim Baver, fiancé of Robert Mest, Denise Fasig, wife of Jeffrey Fasig, and Ann Burkert, wife of Kevin Burkert; Eleven Grandchildren; and many Great-Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date due to Covid. To send a condolence, please visit James’s Memorial Page at www.CremationPA.com
