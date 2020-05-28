James H. Machemer James H. Machemer, Sr. of Reading, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Virginia M. “Ginny” (Remp) Machemer who passed away August 14, 2019. Born in Reading, Mr. Machemer was the son of the late Charles and Edna (Wise) Machemer. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a truck driver for Hamburg Fabrications/DeSantis. Mr. Machemer was a member of Goodwill Fire Company in Hyde Park and a life member of VFW Post 38. Graveside Service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Road, Exeter Township Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 3893 Alder Place Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mr. James H. Machemer, Sr. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.