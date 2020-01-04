|
|
James H. Tinsman, Jr., Ph. D., 89, of Flying Hills, formerly of Topton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 02, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Joan G. (Grimes) Tinsman, whom he married on September 8, 1956. Born in Philadelphia, PA, James was a son of the late J. Herbert Tinsman and Ida Marie (Walton) Tinsman. He is a 1948 graduate of Central High School, 190th Class, Philadelphia, PA, and served in The United States Army for two years, stationed in Alaska. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1956 and a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1960 from the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology in 1966 and his Ph.D. in Anthropology in 1971 from the University of Colorado. Dr. Tinsman was a faculty member at Kutztown University from 1959 thru 1991, retiring as Professor of Anthropology. He was the owner and operator of The Used Book Store, Kutztown, for over 20 years. He served as President of the Kutztown Chapter of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) and President of the State Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, representing the faculty of the 14 State Universities from 1986 to 1992. James served as the state President of the retired Faculty Association (APSCURF) from 1992 to 1996. James was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and was an avid reader. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Joan, James is survived by his children, Patricia J. (Tinsman) Tinsman-Schaffer, wife of Wayne K. Schaffer, Pennsburg, Nancy J. (Tinsman) Henry, wife of Larry G. Henry, Exeter, James H., III, husband of Fern L. Tinsman, Reading, and Richard H., husband of Jennifer Jo (Randazzo) Tinsman, Bernville; sister, Nancy T. (Tinsman) Rector, Willow Grove; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his brothers, Walton Tinsman and Robert Tinsman. A memorial service to celebrate James’s life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, PA. Burial, with military honors provided by Pennsylvania Military Funeral Honors, Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville, will follow in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020