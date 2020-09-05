1/1
James Harry DeTurck
James Harry DeTurck, 80, of Rockland Township, died September 5, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. Born, June 2, 1940, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Harry Schmeck and Mary Lorah (Keefer) DeTurck. James was a 1958 graduate of Oley Valley High School, as well as a graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He completed his pharmacy internship at Kurtz Pharmacy, Sinking Spring. His career as a pharmacist took him to various different pharmacies, including Nace Pharmacy, Fleetwood and Topton, for a number of years; Bause Pharmacy in Boyertown for a number of years, and ultimately as the owner/operator of Union Prescription, Reading, where he retired from in 2009. An avid historian, he was a member of the Berks County Historical Society, and enjoyed traveling with fellow members to different countries. Surviving is his brother, Robert C., husband of Ruth A. (Heimbach) DeTurck of Ruscombmanor Township. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Scott, Terry, Bradley and Shelley, and great nieces and nephew, Nora, Rowena and Austin. James was preceded in death by his brother, John A. DeTurck, who died in 2008. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11 th Street, Reading, PA 19604 and/or Berks County Historical Society, 940 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
