James Horst (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
James Robert Horst, 77, of Berks County, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019, at 2:22 a.m.

James was born on October 11th, 1941, in Reading, Pa., to Earl W. Horst Sr. and Nora M. Swavely. James was a Navy veteran, an avid hunter and primarily worked as a tool

mechanic.

He is survived by two sons, David Horst and Daryl Horst; brother, Richard B. Horst; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Horst and Betty Jo Horst.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Earl William Horst Jr., Thomas Daniel Horst and Melissa Ciervo.

At the request of James, no funeral or memorial services will be held.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 11, 2019
