James Robert Horst, 77, of Berks County, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019, at 2:22 a.m.

James was born on October 11th, 1941, in Reading, Pa., to Earl W. Horst Sr. and Nora M. Swavely. James was a Navy veteran, an avid hunter and primarily worked as a tool

mechanic.

He is survived by two sons, David Horst and Daryl Horst; brother, Richard B. Horst; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Horst and Betty Jo Horst.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Earl William Horst Jr., Thomas Daniel Horst and Melissa Ciervo.

At the request of James, no funeral or memorial services will be held.



