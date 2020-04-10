|
ames R. Irwin Rod “Roddy” Irwin transitioned into the next stage of his spiritual journey on April 8th at his home in Lower Alsace Township, surrounded by those who loved him most. Rod was a lover of community, family, music, meditation, hard work, motorcycles, and trees. He grew up on a dairy farm in Mohnton, PA, and never spent longer than a few years away from the Reading area. Rod attended Governor Mifflin Senior High School in Shillington. He found Transcendental Meditation in early adulthood, a practice which he continued throughout his life. He received a business degree from Maharishi International University and a master’s degree in counseling from Temple University. Rod was an ISA Certified Arborist and ran a successful tree care business for almost 30 years. He was married in 1990 and had three beautiful children. Rod is survived by his wife Diane, his sons Bo and Gabe, his brother David, his sister Nancy, his stepsons Ben, Mike, and Harry, his nieces Mariah, Miranda, and Melissa, and his nephews Max and Alex. A private memorial service will be held outdoors. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020