|
|
James A. Jacobs, 75, of Alsace Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Linda (Porter) Jacobs. Born in Iselin, PA, he was the son of the late James and Bertha (Shrum) Jacobs. Jim graduated from Blairsville High School and attended The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was an active member of Pennside Presbyterian Church. Jim worked in retail advertising for most of his life, lastly doing marketing and advertising at Med-Ed. His favorite job was retirement. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his two sons, Shawn T. (Annette), Idaho, Scott N. (Dylan), Shoemakersville; daughter Shannon J. Wells (AJ), York; five grandchildren: Olivia, Gavin, Brianna, Alexandra, Lucas; and nephew David Small. Jim was a craftsman and artist, had received several awards including Outstanding Young Men of America. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Reading. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019