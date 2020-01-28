|
Jose Juan Franco, Sr., 58, died January 24, 2020 in his Allentown residence. Born August 13, 1961 in Cayey, Puerto Rico, he was a son of Jose J. Fontanez of Cayey, Puerto Rico and Irma I. Franco of Allentown. He was a cosmetologist for the last 18 years with Sally Beauty Supply, Allentown, retiring November, 2018. Jose is also survived by three children: Jose J. Franco, Jr., of Reading; Gretchen M. Franco-Lopez, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kathy I. Franco, companion of William Espinal of Reading. There are also 8 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Other survivors include two siblings: George L. Olrmeda-Franco, husband of Evelyna Ortiz of Reading and Mayte Centeno of Reading. He was predeceased by a sister, Irma I. Olrmeda-Franco. Viewings will be held Wednesday, January 29th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Thursday January 30th from 9:00 – 10:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services will begin at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.co
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020