James J. Kase, M.D., 86, of Wyomissing, passed away August 22, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center,
surrounded by his loving family.
He was the devoted husband of Dorothy L. (Cunningham) Kase. They were married on September 2, 1961, after meeting during his residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Reading. Their devotion to each other, their family and the life they built together was
undeniable.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Holahan) Kase. Jim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1950, where he served as his senior class president. An outstanding athlete, Jim starred on the Central Catholic State Championship basketball team in 1950, where later that year he was named the school's
outstanding athlete. Following high school, he attended St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and continued his studies at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, where he graduated in 1958. He served his
residency in internal medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital (1958-59), Philadelphia Veteran's Administration Hospital (1960-63) and Philadelphia General Hospital (1961-62).
Dr. Kase spent over 40 years in private practice as an
internist on North 11th Street in Reading, retiring in 2004. During his career he donated countless hours of
professional time to various Catholic religious orders. After retirement he continued to give back to the community, volunteering as an attending physician at the family clinic at the St. Joseph Family and Women's Care Clinic.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. Jim was an avid tennis player, never shirking his responsibility to bring the fresh can of balls to a match. He also enjoyed relaxing in a bass boat with his lifelong friend, Tom Franey. An avid sports fan, he loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and relished letting the refs know when they got the call wrong.
Jim was a proud parent of six children: James Kase (Seana McGinley), San Diego, Calif.; Christopher (Kirsten) Kase, Warrenton, Va.; Elizabeth Kase Morelli, who passed away on August 6, 2016, (John Morelli), Wyomissing; Mark J. Kase, Wyomissing; Daniel J. Kase, Wyomissing; and
Jennifer Kase, Shillington. He was one of six siblings:
Raymond and Jane Kase (both deceased); Sr. Josephine Kase I.H.M., Camilla Hall; Kathleen (John) Kuczala,
Reading; William (Mary Ann) Kase, Wyomissing; and
Elizabeth, deceased, (David Lineweaver), Wyomissing. Eight grandchildren: Rose, Jessie, Hope, Abby, Devon, Lily, Kate, and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Chance and Lorelei, also survive him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call
Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn
Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Catholic High School, 955 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.