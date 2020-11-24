1/1
James Kenneth Focht
James Kenneth Focht James Kenneth Focht, 79, of Reading, passed away November 22, 2020 at Country Meadows. He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Cwiklinski) Focht, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mildred (Kovalaske) Focht. Jim was a graduate of Reading High School. He was employed as a tractor trailer driver and tanker driver for various local companies (Firestone, Berkshire Oil, Eastern Millwork, Lift Inc.) for over 20 years. In 1990’s he started his own mail courier service, L & I Express, which he ran until he retired. Jim and his wife and dog traveled all over the US and enjoyed camping, hiking and experiencing the wonders of nature. At home he loved tending to his vegetable garden, his pond and the wildlife that took up residence in his backyard. He was especially fond of being a father to all of his companion animals over the years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five siblings, Clarence (Hunter) Focht, Ronald Focht, Carl, husband of Marjorie Focht, Carol Weidner and Nancy Bieber. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Carol Focht, and numerous nieces and nephews . Jim was predeceased by his two siblings, Joan Shalter and Richard Focht. Viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
