James "Jim" Thomas Kinney, 93, of

Reading, passed away on Friday, July 12th, 2019.

He was born in Harrisburg on July 23rd, 1925, to the late James B. and Agnes Kinney. At an early age, his family, including his sisters, Jane (Regan) and Agnes "Toadie" (Carson), who both preceded him in death, moved to Toronto, Ontario.

Soon after entering adulthood, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Philippines during World War II. After his service, he enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, studying civil engineering and becoming a lifelong Fighting Irish fan. Upon graduating, he entered the workforce and settled in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

He was the kind of man that could make immediate friends no matter where he was. He was a gentleman, full of kindness and graciousness. He was a sharp wit and he enjoyed a drink or two with friends and family, "only in moderation and only for medicinal purposes."

In lieu of services or flowers or anything of the sort, Jim would've preferred friends to raise a glass and have a drink for him.

Handyman skills eluded him, but when faced with a carpentry/automotive/electrical/plumbing task, he could curse a blue streak with the most skilled tradesmen. He was an avid reader, and a somewhat devoted Catholic. He was a fantastic cook too, but only if he had a dish towel draped over one shoulder, just so. He could curse a blue streak while cooking, too. If you knew him, you were his friend. Above all, Bucky, as he came to be known amongst family and friends, was a loving family man, and a great dad and grandfather who was immensely proud of his children.

He's survived by his daughters, Kathleen P. Kaskey, of Blandon; and Kelly A. Kinney, of Temple; and his son, Kevin J. Kinney, of Mount Wolf. He felt the same love and pride for his children's spouses, Richard R. Kaskey, husband of Kathleen, and Cindy L. Kinney, wife of Kevin. He may have felt an even greater love and pride for his six grandchildren: Amanda Kaskey, Amanda's husband Kyle Flannery, Laura Kaskey, Michaela Kaskey, Julia Kaskey, Ryan Kinney and Emma Kinney, and all of them were the apple of his eye. He loved all of these people, and so many more, and they loved him.



