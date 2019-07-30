James A. Kite IV, 51, passed away July 26, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the companion of the late Joann Kite. Born in Reading, he was the son of

Patricia (Vath), wife of Alfonso Tucci, Spring Township, and the late James A. Kite III.

Jim was a graduate of Reading High School. He was

employed by Mt. Penn Family Restaurant. Jim was an avid bike rider, frequently riding along the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed hiking, playing the trumpet and drums, and collecting Native American artifacts.

In addition to his mother he is also survived by his half-brothers, Eric S. Tucci and David Kite.

Celebration of Life Service will held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



