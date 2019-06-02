James Kohl (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kohl.
Service Information
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-370-0200
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


James Henry Kohl, 86, of Oley, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

He is survived by the love of his life, Melrose I. (Berger) Kohl, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. James was born in Plowville on January 23, 1933, a son of the late Oliver and Florence Kohl.

He was an Army veteran and was known for taking things apart and putting them back together. Jim was employed by Shaneline Excavating in Phoenixville, where he was a jack-of-all-trades.

He is also survived by his son, Dennis J. and his wife, Joan Kohl, of Barto; his sister, Betty Cardinal, of N.Y.

James was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah J. Kohl, in 2003; and by his siblings Oliver, Grace, George,

Ella Mae, Katherine and Louis.

Services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. Burial to follow in Berks County Memorial

Gardens. A viewing will be Thursday 12-1:00 p.m. in the

funeral home. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle on June 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Reading, PA   (610) 370-0200
funeral home direction icon