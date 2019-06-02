James Henry Kohl, 86, of Oley, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

He is survived by the love of his life, Melrose I. (Berger) Kohl, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. James was born in Plowville on January 23, 1933, a son of the late Oliver and Florence Kohl.

He was an Army veteran and was known for taking things apart and putting them back together. Jim was employed by Shaneline Excavating in Phoenixville, where he was a jack-of-all-trades.

He is also survived by his son, Dennis J. and his wife, Joan Kohl, of Barto; his sister, Betty Cardinal, of N.Y.

James was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah J. Kohl, in 2003; and by his siblings Oliver, Grace, George,

Ella Mae, Katherine and Louis.

Services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. Burial to follow in Berks County Memorial

Gardens. A viewing will be Thursday 12-1:00 p.m. in the

