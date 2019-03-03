Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kuhlman.

James John Kuhlman, 92, of Denver,

Lancaster County, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, at Columbia Cottage, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Margaret

Elizabeth (Frank) Kuhlman, to whom he was married for 65 years.

Born August 13, 1926, in Reading, he was the son of the late Philip H. and Gertrude M. (Romig) Kuhlman.

James was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School, and a graduate of Wharton School of Business-University of Pennsylvania.

He was employed as an insurance agent with Erie

Insurance for many years, retiring in 1998.

James was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a

cryptologist technician, stationed in the South Pacific.

James was a mason with Masonic Lodge #62. An avid model railroader, he was a longtime member of the Scottish Rite Train Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four sons: James J. Kuhlman Jr., husband of Vickie Kuhlman ,of Roanoke, Va., David F., husband of Karen Kuhlman, of Birdsboro,

Peter T. Kuhlman, of Muhlenberg Township, and Robert A. Kuhlman, of Denver. There are also six grandchildren: Kristin LaFave, Ashley Kuhlman, Thomas Kuhlman,

Bradley Kuhlman, Stephanie Lewis and Lindsey Kuhlman; and two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh LaFave and Olivia LaFave.

James was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Schneider and Mary Kuhlman.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. A Masonic service will be held at the church at 9:30 a.m., followed by a visitation from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



