James L. Desmond James L. Desmond, 71, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the former husband of Sandra J. (Flammer) Desmond, Hamburg, and with whom he resided. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Elizabeth (Quimby) Desmond. James worked for Exide Battery, Hamburg, for twenty-three years; and then worked as a security guard for the former W.R. Grace Co., for seven years; as well as various other jobs. He loved his family. James enjoyed anything to do with History; and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Surviving in addition to Sandra is one son: Michael J. Desmond, Shoemakersville; and siblings: Anthony Desmond, Pottstown; John Desmond, Hamburg; Robert Desmond, Washington state; Steven Desmond; Betty Desmond, Allentown; Brenda Singh, Sharon Desmond, Alice Dillman, all of Reading; Mary Rickert, Iowa; and Diane Yanderford, Georgia. James was predeceased by two brothers: William Desmond, Jr., and Michael Desmond. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.