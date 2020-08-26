1/
James L. Desmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Desmond James L. Desmond, 71, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the former husband of Sandra J. (Flammer) Desmond, Hamburg, and with whom he resided. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Elizabeth (Quimby) Desmond. James worked for Exide Battery, Hamburg, for twenty-three years; and then worked as a security guard for the former W.R. Grace Co., for seven years; as well as various other jobs. He loved his family. James enjoyed anything to do with History; and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Surviving in addition to Sandra is one son: Michael J. Desmond, Shoemakersville; and siblings: Anthony Desmond, Pottstown; John Desmond, Hamburg; Robert Desmond, Washington state; Steven Desmond; Betty Desmond, Allentown; Brenda Singh, Sharon Desmond, Alice Dillman, all of Reading; Mary Rickert, Iowa; and Diane Yanderford, Georgia. James was predeceased by two brothers: William Desmond, Jr., and Michael Desmond. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved