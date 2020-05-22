James L. “Pinky” Kissinger James L. “Pinky” Kissinger, 67, of Shartlesville, passed away May 21, 2020 at the Laurel Center in Hamburg. Born, August 24, 1952 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Albert C. and Helen I. (Rex) Kissinger. James was a 1970 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and was employed by the former Hahn Motors Hamburg until it closed and then Hood Mfg. of Edenburg. He was a member of the Shoemakersville Fire Company. Jim was a musician and played a baritone horn for many years. He marched with numerous drum and bugle corps. He was a charter member of the Junior Buccaneers of Hamburg. He also marched with the Reading Buccaneers; the Hawthorne Cabbelleros of N.J. and a charter member of the Reading Buccaneer Alumni. of Reading. Surviving are his children: Christopher A. Kissinger of Wilkes Barre and Jamie S. Kissinger of Schuylkill Haven. Also surviving are his granddaughter; Ashley L. Wolfgang, wife of Brian of Ephrata and grandson Christopher A. Kissinger Jr., companion of Melissa Ayala of Strausstown. Twin great grandsons: Carter C. and Charlie R. Wolfgang and a great granddaughter Elena T. Kissinger. Jim’s brothers; Rex L. Kissinger and his wife Carol (Hoy) of Mohrsville and Eric L. Kissinger and his wife Carlene (Weaver) of Mohrsville also survive. He also has numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jim did not want any services and the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be sent in his memory to the Buccaneer Alumni Association; 2526 Cleveland Ave, Reading PA 19609. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.