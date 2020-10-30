1/1
James L. Lerch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Lerch James L. Lerch, Jr., 49, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away on October 28, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Christine L. (Stevenson) Lerch. Born in Reading, he was a son of Ruth A. Weaver, Birdsboro and the late James L. Lerch, Sr. He was a 1989 graduate of Twin Valley High School, excelling in cross country as a member of the school’s first district championship team. James was a proud Firefighter working for the City of Reading for 19 years, during which time he was also a state fire instructor. He was also a former volunteer firefighter for the Neversink Fire Company, Kenhorst Fire Company and Sinking Spring Fire Company. He was a member of the men’s league Lucky Strike bowling team, playing at Colonial Berks Lanes for 7 years and life-member of the Mohnton Fish and Game and Penn Wyn Motor Associates for 24 years. A true fighter with a giant spirit to match, James always remained to have a great sense of humor and had a way of making people laugh. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his grandmother, Myrtle Reber, Reading; three daughters: Samantha, Brianna and Kaitlyn; one granddaughter, McKenzie; one brother, Richard, husband of Cathy Lerch, Reinholds; one niece and one nephew. A Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved