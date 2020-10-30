James L. Lerch James L. Lerch, Jr., 49, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away on October 28, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Christine L. (Stevenson) Lerch. Born in Reading, he was a son of Ruth A. Weaver, Birdsboro and the late James L. Lerch, Sr. He was a 1989 graduate of Twin Valley High School, excelling in cross country as a member of the school’s first district championship team. James was a proud Firefighter working for the City of Reading for 19 years, during which time he was also a state fire instructor. He was also a former volunteer firefighter for the Neversink Fire Company, Kenhorst Fire Company and Sinking Spring Fire Company. He was a member of the men’s league Lucky Strike bowling team, playing at Colonial Berks Lanes for 7 years and life-member of the Mohnton Fish and Game and Penn Wyn Motor Associates for 24 years. A true fighter with a giant spirit to match, James always remained to have a great sense of humor and had a way of making people laugh. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his grandmother, Myrtle Reber, Reading; three daughters: Samantha, Brianna and Kaitlyn; one granddaughter, McKenzie; one brother, Richard, husband of Cathy Lerch, Reinholds; one niece and one nephew. A Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
