James L. Thomas Sr. 68, of Reading, passed away February 8, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jennie V. Thomas. He is survived by 11 children, Kizzy Hill, Toby Hill, Nicole Thomas, James Thomas, Jenniferlyn Thomas, Krystal Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Joseph Thomas, David Thomas, Marlene Thomas and Chantae Thomas. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
