Pohick Episcopal Church
9301 Richmond Hwy
Lorton, VA 22079
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, DC
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Pohick Episcopal Church Cemetery
Lorton, DC
James L. Williams Obituary
James L. Williams, 65, of Spotsylvania passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Jim was born on January 13, 1955 in Washington, D.C. to Edward J. Williams and Daisy C. Higham. He received a business degree from Virginia Tech and went on to become certified as a Health Physicist. During his career he received several awards and commendations while quietly leaving his mark on the world. On November 23, 1991 he married his best friend Kim L. Manbeck. In his retirement Jim has enjoyed hiking, golfing, boating and loved cooking. Survivors include his wife, Kim; sister Pamela Neal; and nephew Patrick Neal. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward and his mother, Daisy. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21 in Pohick Episcopal Church Cemetery, Lorton, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity of your choosing. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
