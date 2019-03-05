Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lenhart.

James A. Lenhart, 96, of Windsor

Township, passed away early Saturday

morning, March 2, 2019, at the Penn State Health Center in Hershey, Pa.

Jim is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Dorothy (Gilroy) Lenhart.

Born on March 22, 1922, in Lynnport, Lehigh County, Jim was the son of the late Clarence S. Lenhart and Eva S. (Klingaman) Lenhart. In 1929, the family purchased and moved to the large family farm near Windsor Castle in Windsor Township.

A 1939 graduate of Hamburg High School, Jim worked several jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Following

basic training and some aptitude testing, Jim transferred into the U. S. Army Air Corps. At that time, he attended

officer training schools and eventually was commissioned as a flight officer. Serving until the end of World War II, Jim was a navigator on cargo and troop carriers mostly

involved in the European Theater. After his discharge from the USAAC, Jim returned to his job at the Mack Trucks plant in Allentown, where he was employed for forty-two years until his retirement.

A true outdoorsman, which began as a young boy on the farm, Jim cherished his free time either fishing, hunting or just working outdoors. During his entire adult life, a lot of fish were caught and wild game taken. Countless hours were spent bouncing around in his boat in the back bay or at the rock jetty in Ocean City, Md. During the colder season, hunting was done in many locations, but for the most part at the camp near Shunk in Sullivan County. Ideally, to end his hunting career, Jim took a huge eight-point buck on the opening morning from that location on November 26 of last year. Jim was a fifty-year member of the Sportsmen's Association of Fleetwood. He was also a member of several other social and fraternal organizations, including Horace M. Kieffer American Legion, Post 625, Fleetwood.

Another enjoyment after retirement, shared with his wife, Dorothy, were trips in their motorhome through most of the United States, including Alaska. Following the sale of their home-on-wheels, the cold PA winter months were spent in their second home in Plant City, Fla. But when they were here in PA, there was usually a Friday trip to Esther's Diner followed by small bets made on the ponies at Penn National. Their last trip was made to those locations on Friday, March 1st. Needless to say, Jim's last day was

enjoyed doing what he and Dottie liked best on a Friday.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Jim is survived by his four children: Sandra A. (Lenhart), wife of David Kline; Patricia J. (Lenhart), wife of William Gehringer; Michael J. Lenhart; and David A. Lenhart, husband of Dianne (Burns) Lenhart. Grandchildren: Janet L. (Kline) Fry, wife of

Douglas Fry; Susan B. Kline; Mark W. Gehringer, husband of Carolyn (Dillingham) Gehringer; Marcy (Gehringer) Klopp, wife of Christopher Klopp; Steven P. Lenhart; and Gregory M. Lenhart, husband of Kate (Holzman) Lenhart. Great-Grandchildren: Courtney and Riley Gehringer; and Emily and Brooklyn Klopp. Jim is also survived by a sister, Grace Shollenberger.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his siblings: Edith Bagin, Elmer Lenhart, Marie Boyer, Robert Lenhart, Paul Lenhart and Thomas Lenhart.

A "Celebration of The Life of James A. Lenhart" will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Fleetwood Grange, 2864 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood. A visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation and will end with a

luncheon. Casual attire is requested.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James Lenhart's memory to Juvenile Diabetes R. F., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Fleetwood, and St. Mary's R.C.C., Hamburg. Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., Fleetwood, is in charge of arrangements. Interment in the Fleetwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Online condolences can be made at

www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



