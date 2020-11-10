1/1
James M. Bohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Bohn James M. Bohn, age 79, of Fleetwood, passed on November 8, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s, Bern Township. The husband of Grace M. (Sanders) Bohn, they celebrated sixty-one years of marriage on April 4th. Born in Reading the son of the late Melvin Bohn and Stella (Albert) Bohn. James had worked at East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons Station retiring June 30, 2004. James loved trap shooting winning many awards and competing in many states. He also was a member of many area sportsmen’s club’s. James and Grace loved motorcycling and going on many trips. Surviving are his wife Grace and son Randy J. Bohn husband of Mindy Bohn of Reinholds. Grandson Christopher R. Bohn of Lake Wynonah. Step grandson Shawn Cieniewicz husband of Ashley Cieniewicz and great great granddaughter Elise Cieniewicz. Also a brother Wayne Bohn of California. James was predeceased by his son Ricky J. Bohn. Service for James will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of James to Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Dryville Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved