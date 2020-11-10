James M. Bohn James M. Bohn, age 79, of Fleetwood, passed on November 8, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s, Bern Township. The husband of Grace M. (Sanders) Bohn, they celebrated sixty-one years of marriage on April 4th. Born in Reading the son of the late Melvin Bohn and Stella (Albert) Bohn. James had worked at East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons Station retiring June 30, 2004. James loved trap shooting winning many awards and competing in many states. He also was a member of many area sportsmen’s club’s. James and Grace loved motorcycling and going on many trips. Surviving are his wife Grace and son Randy J. Bohn husband of Mindy Bohn of Reinholds. Grandson Christopher R. Bohn of Lake Wynonah. Step grandson Shawn Cieniewicz husband of Ashley Cieniewicz and great great granddaughter Elise Cieniewicz. Also a brother Wayne Bohn of California. James was predeceased by his son Ricky J. Bohn. Service for James will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of James to Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Dryville Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com